Tata Power Commissions 400 kV Koteshwar-Rishikesh Transmission Line

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday announced the commissioning of the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line, strengthening North India’s Grid with 1,000 MW of clean hydropower.

The transmission line will enable the evacuation of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the Tehri–Koteshwar generation complex in Uttarakhand to multiple northern states and UTs, a company statement said.

The new line will channel clean, renewable energy not only to Uttarakhand but also to Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, significantly strengthening regional energy security and grid reliability, it said further.

Constructed across some of the most challenging Himalayan terrain in New Tehri and Dehradun districts, the transmission line climbs to altitudes exceeding 1,816 meters above sea level.

The project was executed under NRSS XXXVI Transmission Ltd (NRSS), acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited, a joint venture promoted by Tata Power, ICICI Bank Limited and global investors, the statement said. PTI KKS MR