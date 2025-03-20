Tata Power completes 1.5 lakh solar rooftop installations in India

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said it has installed over 1.5 lakh solar rooftops in the country.

The total capacity of its rooftop solar installations nationwide has now reached around 3 GW, Tata Power said in a statement.

The solar rooftop installation projects included PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana along with other private and government projects.

The installations have been completed in over 300 cities of India.

"There are multiple benefits associated with Tata Power Solar Rooftop which include an 80 per cent reduction in electricity bills, a 25-year warranty on solar modules, and a payback period of 4-7 years," the company said. PTI ABI ABI SHW