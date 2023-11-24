Tata Power DDL collaborates with Power Sector Skill Council to provide training for discoms' staff

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution has collaborated with the Power Sector Skill Council to provide skill development training and capacity-building programmes for discoms' employees.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a population of seven million in North Delhi, and the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly spearhead skill development training, capacity-building programmes for the power distribution sector in India and abroad, a company said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between Tata Power-DDL and PSSC for imparting courses for training and skill development for personnel in the power industry/state utilities and other organisations.

The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, Chief, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, Social Impact Group, Facility Management & Health Services of Tata Power-DDL, and PSSC Chief Executive Officer V K Singh.

"With a pre-established proficiency in on-site and off-site training domain, this MoU will enhance our training and research capabilities within the power sector with a specific focus on skill building across various state utilities," Praveen Agrawal said in the statement.

The Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The company distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a population of 7 million. PTI KKS TRB