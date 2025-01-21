Tata Power DDL inks pact with group's EV charging arm to develop charging infra in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday announced its partnership with Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd for developing public electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Delhi Municipal Corporation sites.

The tie up aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi, aligning with Tata Power-DDL's vision of a 'Green Tomorrow' and supporting India's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070, according to a statement.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), a power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North Delhi, has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Power electric vehicle (EV) Charging Solutions (TPEVCSL) to develop public EV charging infrastructure across the parking sites of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The business agreement was signed between Tata Power-DDL and TPEVCSL in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.

In line with the Ministry of Power guidelines and as part of its initiative to expand public charging infrastructure in Delhi, the MCD has made its public parking sites available to Delhi Discoms and PSUs, including Tata Power-DDL, for Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) of EV charging stations.

TPEVCSL has finalised the parking sites and MCD has allocated these designated parking sites to Tata Power-DDL for 10 years.

Tata Power-DDL is also working closely with MCD to identify additional sites for installation of EV charging stations.

"This partnership highlights Tata Power-DDL's expertise in delivering reliable and sustainable power solutions, as well as our commitment to advancing the EV ecosystem in the National Capital," Gajanan S Kale, CEO of Tata Power DDL, said.

Tata Power DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. PTI KKS KKS SHW