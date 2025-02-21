Tata Power DDL join hands with Probus Smart Things to advance smart metering technology

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Friday said it has collaborated with Probus Smart Things to revolutionize smart metering technology through the adoption of a universal Network Interface Card (NIC) with Bluetooth-enabled communication.

As part of this collaboration, Tata Power-DDL and Probus will jointly create innovative use cases to advance smart metering technology and will file joint patents to protect the intellectual property arising from these efforts, the company stated.

"This initiative aligns with Tata Power-DDL's vision of providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions for our consumers," Gajanan S Kale, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power DDL said.

The Universal NIC, designed to enhance smart metering capabilities, represents a breakthrough in the energy sector by enabling reliable and efficient communication even in the absence of primary networks.

The Universal NIC provides enhanced connectivity as bluetooth-enabled communication ensures meter data collection and operations like reconnection/ disconnection in challenging network conditions. It also provides integration with mobile applications.

The NIC is designed to integrate effortlessly with Tata Power-DDL's consumer mobile applications and meter reading systems, delivering improved user experience.

"By working closely with Tata Power-DDL, we aim to set a new standard in smart metering technology," Anand Singh, Founder & CEO of Probus Smart Things said.

The advanced NIC will initially serve Tata Power-DDL's operations, with plans to extend its benefits to other utilities and geographies in the future.

Tata Power DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million.