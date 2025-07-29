Tata Power-DDL, Magna Yuma to jointly set up battery-swapping stations for EVs in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Tata Power-DDL and Magna Yuma have joined hands to set up battery-swapping stations in Delhi for electric vehicles (EVs).

As per the agreement, Tata Power-DDL will provide dedicated space for establishing battery-swapping stations, while Magna Yuma will be responsible for designing, procuring, installing, and maintaining these stations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tata Power-DDL said it is collaborating with Magna Yuma Pvt Ltd to establish battery-swapping stations in the national capital.

Initially, Magna Yuma will set up two battery-swapping stations in Tata Power-DDL grid substations at the Shalimar Bagh facility -- Centre Grid and Badli Grid.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) is a leading power utility supplying electricity to about 9 million people in North Delhi.

Dwijadas Basak CEO Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said, "This initiative is aligned with our commitment to drive clean energy adoption and promote sustainable mobility."