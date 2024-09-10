Tata Power-DDL, Nissin Electric working on micro substation with power voltage transformer project

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) and Kyoto-based Nissin Electric will start a demonstration project to supply electricity from India's first micro substation with power voltage transformer (PVT) to ensure stable power for areas without a power grid.

Nissin is a electric equipment company.

"The project is a part of international demonstration project on Japan's Energy Efficiency Technologies, publicly solicited by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)," said Tata Power-DDL, a power utility supplying electricity over 2 million customers in North Delhi.

It further said the project aims to supply cost-effective and stable power to remote areas across India that are far from power grid or do not have fully developed grid, but they do have power transmission lines nearby.

Instead of constructing a large network that requires substantial budget and large installation space, a micro substation with PVT can convert high-voltage power directly from transmission lines to low-voltage power suitable for residential consumers.

For this demonstration project, it will be a 100-kVA installation which will be directly stepping down the 3 phase 66 kilo volts to 1 Phase 240 volts power supply.

Gajanan S Kale, chief executive officer of Tata Power-DDL, said the project has the potential to change the matrix of power supply and solve the issues related to power supply in the large remote and rural areas of India.

The approximate area required for the installation will be only 40 square metres, the power utility firm said.

"We, at Nissin Electric, are stepping up efforts to promote SDGs across our business verticals," said Kenji Kobayashi, managing director, Nissin Electric.

Tata Power-DDL and Nissin Electric signed a project agreement on August 21.

Prior to the start of the project, NEDO signed a letter of intent with Power Finance Corporation in January this year regarding a demonstration project to supply power through a micro substation using PVT. PTI NKD HVA