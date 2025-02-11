Tata Power-DDL ranks among top 10 Global Power Utilities in Smart Grid Index 2024

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), which supplies electricity to north and northwest Delhi, has been ranked among the top 10 power utilities globally in the Smart Grid Index 2024, according to a statement.

The Smart Grid Index 2024 evaluated 92 utilities across 36 countries, recognising global best practices in smart grid deployment, it said.

Utilities were assessed based on seven parameters, including monitoring and control, data analytics, supply reliability, green energy, security, and customer empowerment and satisfaction, it said.

Tata Power-DDL scored 83.9 per cent, excelling in four key parameters -- monitoring and control, green energy, security, and customer empowerment and satisfaction. This achievement makes it the only Indian discom to rank in the top 10 globally, it said.

"This recognition reflects the company's commitment to driving the future of India's power distribution sector," the statement said.

The Smart Grid Index is a benchmarking framework developed by Singapore Power Group (SP Group) to assess the "smartness" of utility companies' electricity grids, it added.