Tata Power-DDL signs pact with Bihar State Power Holding to train engineers

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Power discom Tata Power-DDL has signed an agreement with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) to start a training programme for engineers.

Under this 5-year collaboration, both organisations will exchange intellectual resources and infrastructure to roll out a series of initiatives, Tata Power-DDL said in a statement.

These will include programmes for senior and middle-level executives in areas such as managerial and leadership development, strategic management, innovation, creativity, and corporate social responsibility. The programmes will cover areas such as power distribution management, the latest technology, safety standards and consumer services.

"This partnership is a step towards shaping the future of India’s power sector. By developing managerial and leadership skills among engineers, we aim to prepare a new generation of professionals who can drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving energy landscape," Praveen Agrawal of Tata Power-DDL said. PTI ABI ABI SHW