Tata Power gets LoI for acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Ltd, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The project SPV, Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited, will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate Transfer basis to provide transmission services for 35 years from the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD), set 24 months after the SPV transfer, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the project includes the construction of approximately 115 km of 400 kV double-circuit (D/c) line between Jejuri and Hinjewadi and the extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at substations in both locations.

Tata Power will have a transmission service agreement period of 35 years.

The order includes construction and commissioning of 400 kV D/c overhead transmission lines from Jejuri to Hinjewadi, along with 400 kV bays at substations in both locations.

The award is placed on the company for 35 years with annual transmission charges of Rs 155.78 crore.