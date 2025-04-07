Tata Power gets nod to install 100-MW battery energy storage project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said it has received an approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to install a 100-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The project will be installed across 10 strategically located sites in Mumbai over the next two years, Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

Equipped with advanced black start functionality, the BESS will enable a swift recovery of power supply to critical infrastructure, including the metro, hospitals, airport, and data centres, in case of grid disturbances.

Additionally, the system will optimise reactive power management, improving peak demand efficiency and strengthening the city's power infrastructure.

The entire 100 MW system will be installed across 10 strategically located sites, especially near load centres across Mumbai distribution, centrally monitored and controlled from Tata Power's Power System Control Center (PSCC).

"Future plans include the integration of BESS into the Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) to enhance operational efficiency," Tata Power said.

Tata Power is a leading integrated power company and owns a diversified portfolio of 15.6 GW.