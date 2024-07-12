Tata Power invests over Rs 4,200 cr in network expansion, upgrade in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Tata Power-led power distribution companies (Discoms) have invested Rs 4,245 crore in infrastructure expansion and network upgrade in Odisha over the past 3-4 years, the company said on Friday.

The company operates four Discoms in joint ventures with the government of Odisha - TP Central Odisha Distribution (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution (TPSODL), and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), collectively serving a customer base of over 9 million.

Of the total investment, Rs 1,232 crore has been allocated through various government-backed schemes. This includes laying 2,177 circuit kilometres (Ckms) of 33 kilovolt (KV) lines and 19,809 Ckms of 11 KV lines, as well as adding 30,230 distribution transformers to improve the distribution network's reliability across rural and urban areas, the company said.

Additionally, the company has commissioned 166 new primary substations (PSS), with 55 per cent of them being automated. These efforts have led to an average of 23.68 hours of power supply per day in urban areas and 21.98 hours in rural areas, exceeding national averages.

Furthermore, the network improvements have contributed to a reduction in Aggregate Transmission and Distribution (AT&C) losses, averaging 17.79 per cent in Odisha during the financial year 2023-24, the company added. PTI BBM BBM MNB