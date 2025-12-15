Tata Power looks at Rs 25,000 cr annual capex till FY30: CEO Praveer Sinha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said it is aiming for a capex of Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal year and will look to maintain the same annual spend till FY30.

As per an investor presentation, 65 per cent of the capex is aimed at clean energy projects.

Tata Power, which made a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 17,273 crore in FY25, almost doubled the same to Rs 25,000 crore in FY26.

The total capex estimated between FY26 and FY30 is Rs 1.25 lakh crore with Rs 25,000 crore spent annually, as per the presentation.

In an interaction, Sinha said, "We are well poised to achieve our aspirations." In the power generation segment, the company had a thermal capacity of 15.7 GW in FY25, which it looks to scale up to 30 GW by FY30, he said.

"From 7 GW of clean and green capacity, we aim to increase it to 20 GW almost three times by March 2031," Sinha said.

The capacity of transmission lines both operational and under-construction stood at 7,047 circuit kilometres (ckm) as of FY25. The same will be scaled up to 10,000 ckm as per the plan.

From 12.8 million customers in the distribution space, Tata Power is looking to increase it to 40 million by 2030, Sinha said, adding that the company has applied for licences to operate in various states, including Goa.

Currently, Tata Power is present in distribution space through joint ventures in Odisha, and Delhi, while in Mumbai, it operates on its own.

In Ajmer district of Rajasthan, Tata Power distributes electricity through a subsidiary company named TP Ajmer Distribution Ltd.

Tata Power also looks to enter Uttar Pradesh, where two of the discoms are being privatised, he stated. PTI ABI TRB