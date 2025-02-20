Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services to drive smart and consumer-centric energy transition in India through modernization of its digital infrastructure and energy management.

Tata Power has embarked on a data-driven transformation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the country’s transition to a greener, smarter, and more consumer-centric energy ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

The evolution of energy systems demands real-time analytics, automation, and decentralized power generation to optimize supply and demand. Digitalization enables grid stability, predictive maintenance, and seamless energy transactions, ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency, it said.

Tata Power’s partnership with AWS exemplifies this digital-first approach, harnessing cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to build a smarter, more efficient power ecosystem.

Tata Power has already laid a robust digital foundation by migrating 23 mission-critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

Tata Power one of India's largest integrated power companies with presence across T&D, Generation, Trading, Renewables (including Manufacturing), and Energy as a Service (EaaS).