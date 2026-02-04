Tata Power profit rises marginally to Rs 1,194 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tata Power on Wednesday posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,194 crore in the December quarter owing to lower revenues.

It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,188 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income trimmed to Rs 14,269.08 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 15,793.43 crore in the year-ago period, registering a fall of around 10 per cent.

Expenses stood at Rs 13,465.06 crore as against Rs 14,249.35 crore in Q3FY25.

In April-December 2025, the company's net profit rose around 7 per cent to Rs 3,702.04 crore from Rs 3,469.28 crore.

In a statement, the company's CEO & MD Praveer Sinha, said "Q3 FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, and manufacturing." Tata Power also crossed 10 GW of cumulative renewable EPC execution, delivered record solar cell and module output with industry-leading yields, scaled rooftop solar, cumulative installations, beyond 4 GWp, he said.

Sinha further said, "Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure." The Tata Power Company Ltd, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 16.3 GW.

The portfolio spans from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar cell and module manufacturing. PTI ABI TRB