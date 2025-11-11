New Delhi: Tata Power on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,245 crore in September quarter, helped by increased revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,093 crore in the July-September quarter FY25, the company said in a statement.

The company saw its revenue growing to Rs 15,769 crore, up 3 per cent from Rs 15,247 crore in July-September period FY25.

Tata Power said its EBITDA (pre-tax earnings) rose 6 per cent to Rs 4,032 crore from Rs 3,808 crore.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said: "Tata Power has reported a robust performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, reflecting the strength of strategic initiatives and decisions taken by company towards its integrated and diversified business model."

Tata Power Company Limited, a leading integrated power company and a part of the Tata Group, India's largest multinational business conglomerate, owns a diversified portfolio of 15.9 GW.