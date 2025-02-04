Tata Power Q3 net profit up 10% to Rs 1,188 crore

New Delhi: Tata Power on Tuesday posted a 10 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,188 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 on higher revenues.

It had reported a Rs 1,076 crore consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The company's total income also rose to Rs 15,793 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 15,294 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have delivered a sustained PAT growth trajectory over the last 21 quarters and all our businesses have been contributing to this growth," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.

He also stated that as the government is looking for active partnerships with private players and the amendment to the Nuclear Power Act to set up nuclear energy capacity. "We will take up the opportunities to set up small modular nuclear reactors," he said.

As of December, the company's operational capacity was 6.7 GW in the clean & green segment, generating more than 11,700 MUs of green power.

Another 10 GW of projects are under execution and are poised to take its total clean energy capacity to 16.7 GW.