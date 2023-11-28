Tata Power Renewable Energy bags 200 MW FDRE project

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has bagged a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project from SJVN Ltd.

Advertisment

FDRE provides round-the-clock power supply and supports the discoms in meeting renewable purchase obligation (RPO) and energy storage obligation (ESO), Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its subsidiary, "Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for developing the 200 MW FDRE project with SJVN Ltd (SJVN)," the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

Advertisment

SJVN is a public sector undertaking (PSU) involved in hydroelectric and renewable power generation and transmission and has been designated as the Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for achieving the nation's target of achieving 500 GW by 2030.

This is the first FDRE power tender won by TPREL. It (tender) also includes a greenshoe option, allowing for additional capacity beyond the initial 200 MW.

The project has a hybrid combination of solar, wind, and battery storage of appropriate capacities.

Advertisment

The project is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the power purchase agreement (PPA) execution date. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction.

The installation will offset 9 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 8,314 MW, which comprises 4,100 MW of projects in different phases of development and with an operating capacity of 4,214 MW, including 3,200 MW in solar projects and 1,014 MW in wind projects. PTI ABI DRR