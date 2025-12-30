Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 1 GW solar projects for SJVN

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned 1 GW of solar project for state-owned SJVN, parent Tata Power said on Tuesday.

The capacity has been allocated to key state utilities -- 500 MW to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu & Kashmir Power Ltd (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL), Tata Power said in a statement.

"TPREL has successfully commissioned SJVN Ltd's landmark 1 GW (1,000 MW AC/1,400 MWp DC) DCR compliant solar power project," it said.

Tata Power said the power generated will be supplied to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of CO2, supporting rising energy demand while significantly, advancing India's clean energy transition and national decarbonisation goals.

All 2.4 million modules used in the project have been manufactured at TP Solar's solar cell and modules manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli.

With the commissioning of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility-scale capacity has reached 11.6 GW, including 4.9 GW executed as third-party EPC. PTI ABI TRB