Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 126 MW floating solar project in MP

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has commissioned a 126 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

The EPC project worth Rs 596 crore was awarded by NHDC Limited to TPREL, a company statement said.

"With an impressive capacity of 126 MW, this project stands as one of India’s largest floating solar installations, marking a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy journey," TPREL said.

Located in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project will supply power to the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL).

The completion has been achieved within 26 months.

TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity now stands at 10.9 GW with 5.6 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity has reached 5.3GW, comprising 4.3 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects. PTI ABI MR