Business

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions NHPC's 300 MW solar project

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Monday said it has commissioned NHPC's 300 MW solar project as part of an EPC contract.

A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock, peak, floating solar, and storage systems like battery storage).

In a statement, TPREL said it "has successfully commissioned NHPC's 450 MWp (DC)/300 MW (AC) solar power project as the EPC contractor at Karnisar Bhatiyan, Bikaner, Rajasthan".

The NHPC-owned large-scale solar project, developed by TPREL, is supplying the entire power to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL