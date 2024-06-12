Tata Power Renewable Energy deploys over 850 e-bus charging points

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Wednesday said it has deployed more than 850 e-bus charging points at various locations in the country.

The robust bus charging network has led to more than 1 lakh tonnes of tailpipe CO2 emissions savings, the company said in a statement The locations include Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharwad, Lucknow, and Goa, the statement said.

**** Mamaearth partners with Reliance Retail * Mamaearth, a personal care brand owned by Honasa Consumer, has partnered with the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail.

This would make its range of products available at over 1,000 Smart Bazaar/ Smart Point stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

Honasa Consumer Co-founder and CEO Varun Alagh said, "The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavour to make products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1,000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration." Mamaearth was founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh Honasa Consumer, which was listed on the bourses last November, operates with other brands which include - The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Staze and Ayuga. Apart from the owned brand, it has also acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheths. PTI ABI KRH SHW