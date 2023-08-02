Tata Power Renewable Energy inks 2 pacts with MSEDCL to supply 350MW electricity from its solar projects

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked two separate pacts to supply a total of 350 MW electricity from its solar projects to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

Advertisment

Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW and 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state's renewable energy targets, a company statement said.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the MSEDCL for commissioning two solar power projects, 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively, a company statement said.

The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid 2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons annually, respectively.

Advertisment

As part of the agreement, the TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The total renewables capacity of the TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118MW (Solar - 3,136MW & Wind - 982MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW. PTI KKS DRR