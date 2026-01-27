Tata Power Renewables reaches 10 GW projects execution milestone

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Renewables solutions provider Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Tuesday said that it has achieved a milestone of executing 10 GW of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects to date.

These projects comprise 4.2 GW of in-house and 5.8 GW of third-party projects, TPREL said in a statement.

TPREL has commissioned 10 GW of EPC projects to date, which include 9.7 GW of solar projects and 290 MW of wind projects, it added.

In the first nine months of FY26, TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has commissioned 1.88 GW of EPC RE capacity. This represents a 33 per cent increase compared to the 1.4 GW of projects commissioned during the first 9 months of FY25, the company said.

Of the total 1.88 GW of renewable capacity, 1,329 MW of solar projects were for third-party clients and 546 MW for in-house (187 MW wind and 359 MW of solar projects).

These projects were executed at multiple sites across 5 states under challenging soil strata and climatic conditions.

In Q3FY26, TPREL completed 941 MW of RE projects, marking its highest-ever quarterly addition and representing a 139 per cent increase over the 393 MW capacity installed in Q3FY25.

TPREL said that major projects commissioned during the third quarter of FY26 included those of NHPC, NLC and SJVNL, and a 187-MW wind project in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 6.0 GW, including 4.8 GW solar and 1.2 GW wind, the company said, adding that it further plans to commission 0.75 GW of capacity during FY26.