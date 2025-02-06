Tata Power restores operations of fire-hit unit at Trombay plant

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tata Power on Thursday said it has restored the operations of unit 5 at its Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai, which was affected due to a fire incident in September last year.

The unit was affected by fire in the cable vault on September 23, 2024, Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

The company "has successfully restored unit 5 (500 MW) at its Trombay Thermal Power Station in record time ensuring power supply to the grid after a fire in the cable vault on September 23, 2024", it said.

The fire had temporarily disrupted operations, but Tata Power's Trombay team, in coordination with fire safety authorities, quickly contained the incident, assessed the damage, and executed a rapid restoration plan, ensuring minimal disruption to power supply. PTI ABI HVA