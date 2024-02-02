Tata Power Solar Systems facilitates financing worth Rs 3,500 cr for solar projects

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd on Friday said it has facilitated customer financing worth Rs 3,500 crore for solar installations in 4.5 years.

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL) is a step-down subsidiary of Tata Power.

"Tata Power Solar Systems has facilitated over Rs 3,500 crore of customer financing for solar projects during the last 4.5 years. TPSSL has successfully facilitated financial solutions to over 2,200 commercial and industrial customers," the company said in a statement.

TPSSL has collaborations with more than 20 active financing partners, including PSUs, Private Banks, and NBFCs.

The tie-ups include State Bank of India (SBI), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Union Bank of India (UBI), HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Capital, Greenlance Energy, Ecofy, Credit Fair, and Paytm as the primary lending partners. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL