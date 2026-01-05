Tata Power Solarof achieves 1GWp solar rooftop capacity in Apr-Dec

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Tata Power on Monday said it has achieved 1GWp installed rooftop solar capacity during the April-December period of this fiscal year through a step-down subsidiary Tata Power Solaroof.

During this period, the Tata Power Solaroof added more than 1.7 lakh installations, registering 345 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 38,494 installations in the corresponding period of FY25, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Tata Power Solaroof rooftop solar solutions provider and a division of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd (Tata Power), has achieved a significant milestone of 1 GWp installed rooftop solar capacity within the first nine months of FY26, spanning residential as well as commercial & industrial (C&I) segments.

It has onboarded 1.7 lakh new customers across residential, commercial & industrial (rooftop and groundmounted solar solutions) during the same period, taking its total customer base beyond 3 lakh and cumulative installed capacity to over 4 GWp.

Tata Power Solaroof has also achieved 58,476 rooftop solar installations in the December quarter, recording 242 per cent YoY growth.

Over the last nine months, the TPREL has achieved its highest number of rooftop solar installations in Uttar Pradesh, completing 30,857 installations with an aggregate installed capacity of 128.13 MWp.

This was followed by Maharashtra, with 21,044 installations totalling 126.33 MWp.

Through its flagship Ghar Ghar Solar campaign, Tata Power is driving awareness and enabling widespread adoption of rooftop solar across households in India.

Tata Power Solaroof offers a comprehensive, end-to-end rooftop solar proposition, comprising high performance modules supported by a 25-year performance warranty, flexible financing options, insurance coverage, and robust after-sales service.