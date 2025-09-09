Tata Power, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launches mega EV charging hub

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Marking World EV Day on Tuesday, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveiled India’s largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub here.

World EV Day is an annual global event celebrated on September 9 to raise awareness and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Located near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the premises of The Leela Mumbai Hotel, the TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is designed to serve the city's diverse mix of EV users -- from private car owners to taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and logistics operators.

Equipped with eight fast DC chargers with speeds up to 120 kW, the facility offers 16 charging bays, making it one of the city’s largest and most advanced charging stations.

Allowing 16 EVs to charge simultaneously, this hub eliminates long wait times, ensuring a seamless user experience even during peak hours, a release said.

The co-branded mega EV charging hub was jointly inaugurated by Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power and Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030 to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower emissions.

Tata Power CEO Sinha said, "The launch of this fast-charging hub reflects our integrated approach to driving India's green mobility transition. Strategically located and powered entirely by renewable energy, it sets a benchmark for future-ready EV infrastructure".

Meanwhile, Bolt.Earth, one of the country's largest EV charging networks, also announced a partnership with Youdha for its 3W Auto, a fast-growing brand in the electric mobility sector.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on home charging and earthing solutions for electric vehicles, further accelerating EV adoption in India.

"The collaboration will focus on developing and deploying cutting-edge home charging infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient earthing solutions, and promoting sustainable mobility practices," Youdha said in a release.

On EV growth in India, Himadri CMD and CEO Anurag Choudhary said, "India is transitioning from being primarily a consumer of electric vehicles to becoming a key contributor in the global ecosystem. Domestic production of battery materials not only supports energy security, but also reduces import dependence, creates employment and drives innovation".

Commenting on the EV Day, Divya Chandra, MD of Atul Greentech, said the future of mobility is electric and India is fast emerging as a global leader in this revolution.

With over 58 million EVs on roads worldwide and 1.42 million EVs sold in India in just the first eight months of 2025, the momentum is undeniable, Chandra said.

"On this World EV Day, let's renew our pledge, because every electric mile takes us closer to a healthier planet and a brighter tomorrow," Chandra added.

Rajat Verma, founder and CEO of LOHUM, said electric vehicles are not just about innovation in technology, but about reshaping our collective responsibility towards sustainability, energy security, and climate action.

"With the theme of Better Manifesto, this World EV Day highlights EVs' contribution to a greener tomorrow, and how every better choice accelerates us toward a sustainable world," Verma said.

Ayush Lohia, CEO of Zuperia Auto, said that with the government pushing for electric adoption, we believe it's essential to create awareness and infrastructure to support this transition.

"As we celebrate World EV Day, it's heartening to see the electric vehicle industry making significant strides towards a cleaner and greener future," Lohia said.