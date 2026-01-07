Tata Power to set up Rs 6,675 crore ingot, wafer manufacturing unit in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 7 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd will set up a 10 GW greenfield ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of over Rs 6,600 crore.

The decision was cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which also approved an allotment of 200 acres at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Kisan Special Economic Zone for this project.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will set up a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility at Nellore district with an investment of Rs 6,675 crore. The project will be the largest ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the country," said an official press release on Wednesday.

The project will be developed in two phases, with 120 acres earmarked for the initial phase and 80 acres for future expansion, said the release.

The facility will manufacture ingots and wafers, which are critical inputs for solar cells, modules, and semiconductor applications, aligning with the Centre's push to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

The project is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs, besides indirect employment during construction and allied activities.

As part of its clean energy commitment, TPREL will also establish a 200 MW captive green power plant to supply renewable energy to the manufacturing facility.

According to the government, Andhra Pradesh's ready industrial land, robust infrastructure, port connectivity, and assured access to green power were key factors in attracting the investment.

Nellore district is emerging as a solar manufacturing hub, with several renewable energy companies planning or executing large-scale projects in the region.

Welcoming the investment, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the project reflected investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh.

"This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the state's policy stability, infrastructure readiness, and commitment to clean energy manufacturing," he said.

The project would create high-quality jobs, strengthen the solar manufacturing ecosystem, and contribute to India's energy transition, he added. PTI MS STH ROH