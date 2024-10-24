Tata Power Trading Company, Keppel collaborate to introduce CaaS solutions in domestic market

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Tata Power Trading Company and Singapore-based Keppel on Thursday said they have entered into a "collaboration arrangement" to launch sustainable cooling-as-a-service (CaaS) solutions in India.

CaaS enables businesses and building owners to subscribe to long-term, energy-efficient space cooling solutions without investing heavily in infrastructure, thus allowing them to enjoy significant energy and cost savings, the companies said in a joint statement.

The collaboration aligns with India's Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) and its smart cities mission. It aims to provide CaaS solutions through the deployment of both large-scale district cooling systems (DCS) as well as individual building systems to key urban areas, and commercial and industrial sectors.

The collaboration focuses on high-demand environments, such as airports, IT parks, Special Economic Zones, data centres and other industrial and commercial properties where the aggregation of cooling demand through solutions can help reduce energy use by up to 40 per cent and cut carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent.

"By supporting the India Cooling Action Plan and the Smart Cities Mission, we are paving the way for innovative, intelligent CaaS solutions that foster energy-efficient ecosystems across urban and energy-intensive hubs. Together, we will contribute towards India's ambitious targets of doubling the rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030," Tarun Katiyar, CEO of Tata Power Trading Company Ltd, said.

Tata Power Trading Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

Keppel Ltd is a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity. PTI ABI ABI SHW