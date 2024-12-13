Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran meets Maharashtra CM; ways to accelerate state's growth discussed

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The CM said Chandrasekaran congratulated him and expressed confidence of a long term partnership between the Tata Group and Maharashtra government.

"We discussed various ways of accelerating Maharashtra's growth," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"As the Chairman of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, his work and that of 20 Top CEOs of Maharashtra resulted in a report that was submitted last year. This report is going to be a key enabler as we embark on the ambitious 1 Trillion Dollar economy goal for the State," Fadnavis said. PTI MR BNM