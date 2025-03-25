Tata Steel appoints South Wales contractors to deliver green steel-making investment

London, Mar 25 (PTI) Tata Steel has appointed three South Wales contractors to deliver key parts of its 1.25 billion pound cutting-edge green steel-making investment at Port Talbot.

Over 300 skilled jobs in the local supply chain will be part of new contracts signed with Bridgend-based companies Darlow Lloyd and Sons, Wernick Buildings, and Swansea-based business, Andrew Scott Ltd.

Darlow Lloyd and Sons will play a key role in the initial phases of the project, overseeing excavation, recycling, infrastructure, and drainage works essential to the site’s transition to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel-making.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership which will boost employment across Neath Port Talbot and lay the foundation for future growth across the manufacturing sector," Director Rhys Lloyd said.

“This collaboration safeguards our experienced workforce and allows us to appoint local experts with transferable skillsets to this once-in-a-lifetime project.” Critical infrastructure, including the construction of a new scrap yard to manage the inflow of UK-sourced used steel as a feedstock for the new Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), will be completed by Andrew Scott Ltd.

David Evan Williams, Civil Contracts Director, said: “Having worked major on civil and construction projects at Port Talbot since the late 1800s, our involvement in this transformation is not only a privilege, but fundamental to maintaining our strong presence and heritage at the site.

“We have committed to supporting local talent, ensuring that we fill positions with our skilled workforce, alongside experienced former Tata Steel workers and experts in the supply chain. As work progresses, we aim to provide further opportunities for individuals in surrounding communities to help deliver this exciting vision.” Ben Wernick, Managing Director, Wernick Buildings, said: “We are thrilled to bring our wealth of experience in the modular construction sector to deliver the centrepiece of Port Talbot’s contractor village; an 8500 square metre space spanning three buildings, comprised of offices and welfare zones." “Ninety per cent of the workers we employ to build this impressive space will be from communities surrounding the steelworks – spanning Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Cardiff – allowing us to nurture and grow regional talent.” Industry Minister Sarah Jones commented: “Today’s news is a major boost for communities in South Wales, delivering high-skilled opportunities for local people, and will help Welsh steelmaking to drive growth and attract further investment as part of our Plan for Change.” Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, added: “We have supported Tata Steel with 500 million pounds to safeguard Welsh steelmaking and I’m pleased that the company is itself investing in the local supply chain, securing hundreds of jobs and driving economic growth.

“It is fantastic news for the South Wales economy that local firms have secured these major contracts to deliver the transformation of steelmaking at Port Talbot.” Lloyd Bryant, Head of Infrastructure and Amenities, Tata Steel, concluded: “The expertise of these long-standing contractors is key to the success of our transformation.

"We look forward to collaborating with them under Sir Robert McAlpine’s supervision to safeguard the future of sustainable steelmaking in the area, securing jobs and ensuring the long-term viability of steelmaking in Wales for generations," Bryant said. PTI HSR PY PY PY