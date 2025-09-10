Tata Steel CEO Narendran takes over as AIMA President

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel, has taken over as the President of All India Management Association (AIMA), the apex body of India's management fraternity.

Narendran takes over AIMA presidency from Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, who completed her one-year term on Wednesday. Narendran would be heading as President till September 2026, AIMA said in a statement.

AIMA said the new president has been with the Tata Group for more than 36 years and carries more than three decades of experience in mining and metals industry.

He has been associated with AIMA for many years. He held the positions of AIMA's Vice President and Senior Vice President earlier.

Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI, has taken the position of AIMA Vice President for the next one year. He has been associated with AIMA for more than a decade and he was the founding Chairman of AIMA's Young Leaders Council. An outstanding business leader, Agarwal has build TCI into a formidable logistics group.

AIMA, founded in 1957, is the apex body of India's management fraternity. It has 68 city and regional management associations as its affiliates. PTI ABI HVA