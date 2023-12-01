Tata Steel completes merger of S & T Mining Company with itself

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Tata Steel on Friday said it has completed the merger of S & T Mining Company Ltd with itself.

The scheme of amalgamation of S & T Mining Company Ltd ('S&T Mining') into and with Tata Steel Ltd was approved and sanctioned by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata vide order dated November 10, 2023, according to a filing.

"...scheme of amalgamation has become operative and effective from today i.e., December 1, 2023. In terms of the scheme of amalgamation, S&T Mining stands dissolved without being wound up, effective December 1, 2023," it said.

Tata Steel is in the process of merging a number of subsidiary companies with itself.

Its CEO & MD T V Narendran had earlier said the merger of the subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24. PTI ABI SHW