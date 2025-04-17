Business

Tata Steel crosses 1 MT of tube production, sales in FY25

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Steel on Thursday said its tube division has crossed one million tonnes of production and sales in FY25.

Tata Steel Tubes is a leading tubes and pipe manufacturer in India, having manufacturing facilities spread across the eastern and northern parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel's tubes division has crossed a significant milestone of one million tonnes of production and sales in FY25, it said without sharing any comparative numbers for FY24.

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President, Marketing & Sales (Flat Products) said "Our diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions have enabled us to meet the evolving demands of multiple industries." PTI ABI DRR