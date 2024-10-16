Tata Steel gets recognition from worldsteel Association for safety and health excellence

Jamshedpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Tata Steel has received the worldsteel Association Safety and Health Excellence Recognition 2024 for its online purging assistance model that eliminates the risk of explosion in the gas cleaning plant (GCP) area of a blast furnace.

Tata Steel is one of the six steel producers globally and the only one from India to win this prestigious worldsteel recognition this year, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Steel producers from across the world were evaluated for delivering demonstrable improvements in safety and health under four broad categories - safety culture and leadership, occupational safety management, occupational health management, and process safety management.

Rajiv Mangal, Vice President of Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel, said: “Tata Steel accords the highest priority to the safety of its employees and stakeholders, and has been investing in the latest technology and digital tools to ensure this. We are delighted that our efforts in this direction have been consistently recognised by worldsteel which further reaffirms our commitment to building a ‘zero harm’ company.” Last year, Tata Steel was also awarded the worldsteel Safety and Health Excellence Recognition for its real-time visualization of risk movement. PTI BS SBN SBN