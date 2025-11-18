Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant completes 10 years of operations

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Tata Steel on Tuesday announced completing 10 years of operations of its Kalinganagar facility in Odisha set up at an overall cost of Rs 50,000 crore.

The plant was commissioned in 2015 with an initial capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), a company statement said.

The capacity of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) was subsequently expanded by 5 MTPA to 8 MTPA production capacity with an investment of around Rs 27,000 crore.

Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran said, "Kalinganagar tested our resilience, teamwork, and faith, and each time, our people rose to the occasion. Over the past decade, Kalinganagar has demonstrated how growth, technology, and sustainability can work in harmony to build lasting value." PTI ABI TRB