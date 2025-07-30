Tata Steel net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,007 crore in April-June qtr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Tata Steel's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,007.36 crore in the April-June quarter, helped by lower expenses.

The Tata Group entity had posted a net profit of Rs 918.57 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income was lower at Rs 53,466.79 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 55,031.30 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a company filing to exchanges.

The integrated steel maker managed to bring down expenses to Rs 50,347.31 crore from Rs 52,389.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The cost of materials consumed by the company was at Rs 18,028.08 crore in the first quarter, lower than Rs 20,642.17 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Tata Steel's revenues from India declined to Rs 31,014.36 crore in the first quarter from Rs 32.957.89 crore in the year-ago period.