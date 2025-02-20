Tata Steel picks 191 cr shares in Singapore arm TSHP for USD 300 million

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Tata Steel on Thursday said it has acquired over 191 core equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd for USD 300 million (Rs 2,603.16 crore).

T Steel Holdings Pte.Ltd (TSHP) is the Singapore-based arm of home-grown steel giant Tata Steel.

"Tata Steel has today i.e., on February 20, 2025, acquired 191,08,28,025 ordinary equity shares of face value USD 0.157 each aggregating to USD 300 million (Rs 2,603.16 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP)," Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.

Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it said. PTI ABI HVA