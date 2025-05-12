Tata Steel posts two-fold rise in Q4 profit to Rs 1,200 cr

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Tata Steel has reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,200.88 crore for the March quarter, supported by higher volumes and reduction in controllable costs despite a drop in realisations.

It had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 554.56 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, declined to Rs 56,679.11 crore from Rs 58,863.22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel reduced expenses to Rs 54,167.61 crore from Rs 56,496.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,173.78 crore in FY25. It had reported a loss of Rs 4,909.61 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 3.60 per ordinary (equity) share of face value Re 1 each (360 per cent) to the shareholders for FY25.

It also approved a proposal, under the foreign exchange regulations, to infuse funds up to USD 2.5 billion (Rs 21,410.95 crore) by way of subscription to equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, in one or more tranches, during the current fiscal.

In Q4, the revenues from India operations stood at Rs 34,661 crore and EBITDA was Rs 7,418 crore, which translates to an EBITDA margin of 21 per cent.

Its crude steel production was 5.44 million tonnes and moved lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the reline of one of the blast furnaces in Jamshedpur. Deliveries stood at 5.60 million tonnes and were up 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In the UK, revenues were 551 million pounds, and EBITDA loss stood at 80 million pounds.

Deliveries were 0.63 million tonnes, up 12 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company has spent Rs 3,220 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 15,671 crore for the full year.

Its net debt stands at Rs 82,579 crore. The group liquidity remains strong at Rs 38,791 crore, which includes cash and cash equivalents of Rs 12,222 crore.

"Tata Steel Consolidated revenues for FY2025 were around USD 26 billion, and EBITDA was USD 3.1 billion. Consolidated EBITDA improved by 10 per cent YoY, aided by higher volumes and reduction in controllable costs despite the drop in realisations," Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited achieved annual EBITDA of around Rs 1,000 crore with a margin of 19 per cent and free cash flow in excess of Rs 1,000 crore. This demonstrates the turnaround of the company, which was closed at the time of acquisition almost three years ago.

Its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director TV Narendran said FY25 has been an important transition year for Tata Steel with significant developments across operating geographies.

The company commissioned India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, safely decommissioned two blast furnaces in the UK and achieved production levels near rated capacity in the Netherlands.

"India deliveries were the best ever at around 21 million tonnes and were up 5 per cent YoY, aided by a smooth ramp-up of the new blast furnace at Kalinganagar and capacity utilisation close to 100 per cent at the remaining operations.

"We have invested more than Rs 1,600 crores on R&D in the last 5 years, enabling us to become the first Indian steel supplier to have end-to-end capabilities in hydrogen transportation and to localise CP780 automotive grade, demonstrating our customer centricity," Narendran said. PTI ABI BAL BAL