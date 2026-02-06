Tata Steel profit grows multifold to Rs 2,730 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tata Steel on Friday posted multifold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 2,730.37 crore in the December quarter, on the back of increased income.

It had reported a profit of Rs 295.49 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 57,503.49 crore during the quarter from Rs 53,869.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel group is among the country's top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. PTI ABI TRB