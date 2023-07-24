Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93 pc to Rs 525 cr

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Tata Steel on Monday posted over 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 524.85 crore for April-June quarter 2023-24 on account of higher expenses.

It had posted Rs 7,714 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, according to a company filing to exchanges. Total income also declined to Rs 60,666.48 crore from Rs 63,698.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a fall of 4.75 per cent. Expenses soared to Rs 58,553.25 crore as against Rs 51,912.17 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Tata Steel said its net debt stands at Rs 71,397 crore and its liquidity remains strong at Rs 30,569 crore.

During the quarter, crude steel production was around 5 million tonne (MT) , up 2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) primarily driven by ramp up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. Deliveries rose 18 per cent y-o-y to 4.8 MT, driven by a rise in domestic deliveries.

Tata Steel said it spent Rs 4,089 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter.

The company had earlier said it is planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during 2023-24 financial year.

In India, work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar plant and EAF (electric arc furnace) mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing well.

On its European operations, it said the Europe revenues were 2,083 million pounds and EBITDA loss stood at 153 million pounds. The planned relining of BF6 (blast furnace) at Tata Steel Netherlands commenced in April and this has led to a drop in crude steel production. Liquid steel production was 1.79 MT while deliveries stood at 1.99 MT.

In the UK, the buy-in transaction for the residual liabilities of British Steel Pension Scheme has been completed, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK.

Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said during the quarter, global economic recovery continued to face headwinds affecting commodity prices including steel. In India, domestic steel demand continued to grow and was up around 10 per cent y-o-y but steel spot prices moderated in line with global cues.

"We saw strong growth in key segments such as branded products & retail and industrial products and projects which grew by 37 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. Our retail sales majorly to individual home builders crossed 3 MT in the last 12 months and we now serve 8,000+ out of 19,100 pin codes in India," he said.

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer said consolidated EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 6,122 crore.

"In Europe, margins were broadly similar on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis as the rise in revenue per tonne was offset by lower volumes and elevated input costs. Volatility in steel markets has impacted working capital and cash flows but we continue to commit to growth in India and spent Rs 4,089 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter," the CFO said.