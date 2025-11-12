Tata Steel Q2 net profit grows over fourfold to Rs 3,183 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Tata Steel on Wednesday reported an over fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,183.09 crore in the September quarter, mainly supported by revenues from the India business.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 758.84 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Tata Steel increased its total income to Rs 59,052.84 crore against Rs 54,503.30 crore in the second quarter a year ago, posting a rise of over 8 per cent year-on-year.

The company earned a revenue of around Rs 38,592 crore from India operations, which includes Neelachal Ispat and Nigam Ltd (NINL).

In a statement, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran said, "The global operating environment remained challenging with persistent overhang of tariffs, geopolitical tensions and elevated steel exports. Despite this, Tata Steel delivered a resilient performance with the EBITDA margin improving for the second consecutive quarter." On offshore decarbonisation projects, he said, the company remains focused on transitioning its UK and Netherlands businesses to economically and environmentally viable operations.

"In September 2025, we signed a non-binding Joint Letter of Intent with the Government of the Netherlands and Province of North-Holland on an integrated health measures and decarbonisation project," he said.

Tata Steel ED and CFO Koushik Chatterjee said, "We are closely monitoring policy developments in the EU and the UK, and will look to prioritise, optimise and sequence the decarbonisation capex spend such that it is affordable to all stakeholders." In line with efforts to optimise the debt portfolio, he said that the company reduced TSUK (Tata Steel UK) debt by 540 million pounds during the quarter, and our consolidated gross debt has decreased by around Rs 3,300 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 95,643 crore.

In India, crude steel production was up 8 per cent QoQ to 5.65 million tonnes, and deliveries were up 17 per cent QoQ to 5.55 million tonnes, aided by a rise in domestic deliveries.

From the Netherlands, the revenues were 1,551 million euros and EBITDA was 92 million euros. Liquid steel production was 1.67 million tonnes, and deliveries were 1.54 million tonnes.

UK revenues were at 505 million pounds, and EBITDA loss stood at 66 million pounds. Deliveries stood at 0.57 million tonnes and were marginally lower due to subdued demand.

The company has spent Rs 3,250 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 7,079 crore for the half-year. Net debt stands at Rs 87,040 crore.

As part of growing the India downstream portfolio, Tata Steel has executed a share purchase agreement with BlueScope Steel to acquire the balance 50 per cent stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals. Earlier, Tata Steel Limited signed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) for the sale of Ferro Alloy Plant at Jajpur, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs 610 crore. PTI ABI ABI SHW