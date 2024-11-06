Tata Steel reports Rs 759 crore net profit in Q2 earnings

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 758.84 crore for the September 2024 quarter, helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 54,503.30 crore during the second quarter against Rs 55,910.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Steel reduced its expenses to Rs 52,331.58 crore from Rs 55,853.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.