Tata Steel rolls out first batch of galvanised coils from newly commissioned line at Kalinganagar

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Tata Steel on Wednesday said it has rolled out the first batch of galvanised coils from a newly commissioned line at its Cold Rolling Mill complex in Odisha’s Kalinganagar.

The Continuous Galvanising Line-1 (CGL-1), equipped with “advanced features” such as a third-generation air-knife and oxidation chamber, is designed to produce high-quality coated steel, including Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) for the automotive and appliances sectors, the company said in a statement.

“This facility is tailored to meet the stringent quality needs of our customers with superior surface finish, formability and corrosion resistance,” said Prabhat Kumar, VP Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), Tata Steel.

With a total investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar has augmented the total capacity at the site from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA, it said.

The CGL-1, part of the Cold Rolling Mill, is an integral part of the Phase II expansion alongside other facilities, including the Pellet Plant and Coke Plant, the statement said. PTI BSM BS RBT