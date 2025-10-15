Tata Steel says will deploy female staff in all three shifts in Jamshedpur plant

Jamshedpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Tata Steel on Wednesday announced that it would deploy female employees across all three shifts at the company’s Jamshedpur plant.

An estimated 543 female employees across 21 departments will work in three shifts by February 1 next, and the deployment will be made in a phased manner, the company said.

The significant expansion of its ground-breaking initiative, "Udaan: Wings of Change," was witnessed deployment of women across all three shifts on Tuesday, the company in a statement said.

This strategic move underscores Tata Steel's commitment to fostering greater gender diversity, equity, and inclusion within its workforce, aligning with its broader DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) objectives.

This expansion follows recent regulatory approvals from the government and reflects Tata Steel's proactive approach to creating an inclusive work environment, the company said in a statement.

"The 'Udaan: Wings of Change' initiative is a testament to Tata Steel's deep-rooted commitment to empowering women and fostering a truly inclusive workplace," said Atrayee Sanyal, Chief People Officer of the company.

"By enabling female employees to participate in three-shift operations, we are not only expanding opportunities but also strengthening our organisational fabric through diverse perspectives and capabilities. We have meticulously planned a comprehensive support system to ensure their safety, security, well-being, and professional growth," she added.