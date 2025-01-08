Tata Steel’s blast furnace in Jamshedpur achieves 50 MT production milestone

Jamshedpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Tata Steel on Wednesday said its blast furnace in the Jamshedpur plant achieved a milestone during the day when it exceeded 50 million tonnes of hot metal production.

Advertisment

This makes the ‘H’ Blast Furnace here the first in India to accomplish this feat without undergoing any mid-term repairs, the company said in a statement.

The ‘H’ Blast Furnace was commissioned in 2008, and since inception, it has consistently maintained approximately 20 per cent higher production than its designed capacity.

"Achieving 50 million tonnes of hot metal production without mid-term repairs is a monumental milestone for Tata Steel and a testament to the exceptional engineering and operational expertise of our teams”, said Chaitanya Bhanu, Vice President - Operations of Tata Steel Jamshedpur. " The ‘H’ Blast Furnace holds the distinction of achieving the highest coal injection in India for nine consecutive years and has been honoured by the President of India for its energy-saving innovations, the statement said.

Advertisment

The World Steel Association has also acknowledged the furnace’s outstanding practices in process safety for two consecutive years, it said. PTI BS NN