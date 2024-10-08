Tata Technologies, BMW form JV to develop solutions for automotive driving, SDVs

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Tata Technologies and BMW Group on Tuesday announced the official launch of their joint venture, BMW TechWorks India, which will innovate automotive software, including software defined vehicles (SDV) and digital transformation solutions for business IT.

With the final signing of the contracts and the approval of the authorities, the JV will commence operations with 100 employees across key technology hubs in Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the two partners announced at an event here.

The 50:50 JV is set to scale rapidly, targeting a four-digit workforce by the end of 2025, with a strong emphasis on attracting India's top engineering talent.

"Our joint venture with the BMW Group, BMW TechWorks India, underscores our deep expertise in software-defined vehicles and reflects our commitment to driving innovation in both automotive software and business IT," said Warren Harris, CEO and MD at Tata Technologies.

By leveraging Tata Technologies' strong brand presence in India, Harris said, this JV will attract top talent and provide a platform to develop forward-thinking solutions that redefine the future of mobility.

The JV complements BMW Group's global strategy by engineering seamless, scalable software solutions for next-gen vehicles and delivering enhanced digital experiences, according to a statement.

The rapid evolution of automotive technology is transforming the way vehicles are developed, with software-defined vehicles at the forefront of this shift, said Nachiket Paranjpe, President for automotive sales at Tata Technologies.

"Our deep automotive expertise and end-to-end solutions across the value chain from concept and detailed engineering to manufacturing engineering and turnkey SDV development position us perfectly to support the BMW Group in shaping the future of mobility" he said.

India's exceptional engineering and IT talent will play a pivotal role in developing strategic software solutions for SDVs, automated driving, digital infotainment, and automotive digital services, the statement said.

In addition to automotive software, the joint venture will provide digital innovations for the BMW Group's business IT, it said.

Consequently, BMW TechWorks India will expedite the digital transformation of the car manufacturer's global production network as well as strengthen its digital customer journey and sales processes.

Another key area of focus will be the development of Al applications and platforms, which will increase the speed and efficiency of all core business processes, it added.