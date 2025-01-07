Tata Technologies partners with Telechips to develop solution for software-defined vehicles

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies on Tuesday said it has partnered with Telechips, an automotive semiconductor solutions company, aimed at innovations for vehicle software solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles.

Under the strategic partnership, the two companies aim to develop innovative solutions for ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) platforms, automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central and zonal gateway controllers that will accelerate the realisation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), Tata Technologies said in a statement.

On the partnership with Telechips, Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said, "...combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles." Telechips CEO Jang-Kyu Lee, said, "By combining our advanced semiconductor solutions with their expertise in vehicle software and hardware integration, we are paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions, enabling OEMs to lead in the SDV era." The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities, the statement said.

The partnership addresses critical industry needs such as real-time updates, seamless connectivity, and enhanced safety, it added. PTI RKL SHW