Tata Technologies partners WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems for SDVinnovation

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Tata Technologies Ltd on Monday announced a partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems to accelerate innovation in software-defined vehicles.

WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS) is a global leader in safety-critical embedded software, and under the partnership its flagship product, SAFE RTOS will be integrated into Tata Technologies' advanced automotive software stack, the company said in a statement.

Through this partnership, SAFE RTOS, renowned for its certifiable safety, reliability, and real-time performance, will become a core component of Tata Technologies' SDV (software-defined vehicles) platform, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Technologies President ' Automotive Sales, Nachiket Paranjpe said,"By combining Tata Technologies' expertise in automotive software development with WHIS's proven safety solutions, we are empowering our customers to accelerate SDV adoption and deliver cutting-edge mobility experiences." WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems Managing Director, Andrew Longhurst said,"Our partnership with Tata Technologies ensures that OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can leverage SAFE RTOS to achieve the highest levels of safety and performance in their software-defined vehicle architectures."